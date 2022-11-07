Kishida Seeks to Accelerate Omicron Vaccine Rollout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday called for cooperation from prefectural governments in accelerating the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines targeting omicron variants.

"We need to roll out omicron vaccines at maximum speed," Kishida told prefectural governors in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Kishida's comments come amid concerns that a possible eighth wave of COVID-19 infections may occur at the same time as an outbreak of seasonal influenza this winter.

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada separately told his officials to work together with local governments to push for omicron vaccinations.

"There are concerns about a simultaneous outbreak of seasonal flu and COVID-19 this year," Terada said.

