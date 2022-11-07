Japan MSDF Shows Media 11-Country Rescue Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force on Monday allowed the media to view an international search and rescue drill by naval vessels from 11 countries.

The vessels of Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and seven other countries included those that attended an international fleet review held Sunday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the MSDF's establishment.

The drill to prepare for possible large-scale natural disasters and maritime accidents that require international cooperation took place for the first time since a similar one in 2002, when Japan hosted an international fleet review the previous time.

The latest drill was conducted in waters east of the island of Izu Oshima under a scenario of a large typhoon hitting the Kanto eastern region and several vessels off the island calling for help.

It involved a total of some 30 naval vessels, including the U.S. Navy's USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, which did not attend Sunday's fleet review.

