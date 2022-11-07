Japan Princess Hisako to Visit Qatar for Soccer World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako will visit Qatar from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Princess Hisako, honorary patron of the Japan Football Association, will watch matches between Japan and Costa Rica on Nov. 27 local time and between Japan and Spain on Dec. 1.

During her trip, the princess is also slated to visit the Japanese team’s training camp, at the request of the association, as well as a local welfare facility and a museum.

The Qatar trip by Princess Hisako, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will be the second overseas visit by a member of the Imperial Family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In September, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Britain to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

