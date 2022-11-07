Japan Reports 30,684 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 30,684 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by about 8,800 week on week.

Seventy-five fatalities were newly reported among those with COVID-19 in the country, while 174 patients were in severe condition, up by four from Sunday.

In Tokyo, new infection cases totaled 3,489, an increase of 1,470 from a week before. Three new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital surged 53.3 pct week on week to 5,766. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Sunday to 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]