Tokyo Confirms 3,489 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,489 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 1,470 from a week before.

Three new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infection cases surged 53.3 pct week on week to 5,766. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Sunday to 20.

