Tokyo Confirms 3,489 New COVID-19 Cases
Society Health
Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,489 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 1,470 from a week before.
Three new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infection cases surged 53.3 pct week on week to 5,766. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Sunday to 20.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]