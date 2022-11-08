Japan Govt to Submit Bill for Unification Church Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to submit to the ongoing parliamentary session a bill intended to help victims of the religious group known as the Unification Church, it was learned Tuesday.

The bill would establish a new law to prevent malicious requests for donations to religious organizations, in response to a series of complaints that members of the controversial group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, were forced to make huge donations.

"Let's speed up as much as possible," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda.

The current Diet session is set to close on Dec. 10.

Kishida held talks on the matter with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, on Tuesday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]