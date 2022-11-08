Sapporo Revises Up Cost Estimate for 2030 Winter Games

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The city of Sapporo said Tuesday that it has raised its cost estimate for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, which it aims to host, by 17 billion yen from its previous projection a year ago.

In its latest draft plan for the Winter Games, Sapporo put the costs to host the Games at 297 billion to 317 billion yen, attributing the upward revision partly to price rises.

Of the total, the costs to run the Games are projected at 220 billion to 240 billion yen, up from the previous estimate of 200 billion to 220 billion yen.

The capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido plans to cover the costs to run the events mainly with sponsorships, without tapping taxpayer money.

The estimate of the costs for competition venues and other facilities was lowered from 80 billion yen to 77 billion yen, of which Sapporo expects to shoulder 49 billion yen, up from 45 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]