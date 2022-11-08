Japan Logs 83,253 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 83,253 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by some 16,600 from a week earlier.

The country logged 105 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients. The number of severely ill patients rose by two from Monday to 176.

Hokkaido reported a record high of 9,136 new infections.

In Tokyo, new cases rose by 2,145 from a week before to 8,665. Five new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital grew 51.0 pct to 6,072.4. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from Monday to 18.

