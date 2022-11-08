Japan MSDF to Share Information from Coast Guard Unmanned Aircraft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to have the Maritime Self-Defense Force share in real time information gathered by the Japan Coast Guard's SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft, informed sources said Tuesday.

The move is expected to help the JCG and the MSDF work together to boost their vigilance and surveillance activities as Chinese and Russian warships are frequently sailing in waters around Japan.

"It's extremely important that the MSDF and the JCG strengthen cooperation," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference. "We plan on drastically improving our ability to grasp the maritime situation," he said.

The U.S.-made SeaGuardian is 11.7 meters long with a wingspan of 24 meters. It is controlled remotely from the ground using a satellite and can be flown for over 24 hours.

While the aircraft features radars and infrared cameras for ocean surveillance, it is not equipped with weapons.

