Kishida Shifts Course on Rescue of Unification Church Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has changed course on a proposed bill to rescue victims of questionable practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Kishida on Tuesday announced a plan to submit the bill to establish a new law to help such victims at the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

He initially kept quiet about the issue as his Liberal Democratic Party was reluctant about such a bill, but he made an about-face amid a continued fall in public support for his cabinet.

However, it is unclear whether the legislation would be effective enough to convince the public. Another key issue is whether the bill will pass the Diet during the current session, slated to end on Dec. 10.

"We will do all we can so that (the bill) can be submitted as soon as possible, hopefully during the current Diet session," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]