Tokyo Police Create Video on Tech Info Stealing

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--As part of efforts to ensure Japan's economic security, Tokyo police have created a video aimed at raising awareness about industrial espionage cases in which cutting-edge technologies held by Japanese companies are targeted by foreign spies.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released the video of a spy story featuring actress Non and actor Toshio Kakei online.

In the 30-minute video, titled "Pride x Order", Non plays a corporate systems engineer targeted by a foreign spy attempting to steal secret information, with Kakei as an officer of the MPD's Public Security Bureau.

The story in the video is about a spy who approaches an employee of a small company with proprietary technology in order to obtain information.

Although the story is fictional, it is based on past industrial espionage cases and recent developments. It is "quite close to reality," a senior MPD official said.

