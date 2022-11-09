Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Gets 4th Indictment over Bribery Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Prosecutors indicted former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi on Wednesday for allegedly receiving some 54 million yen in bribes mainly from advertising group ADK Holdings Inc.

The prosecution issued the fourth indictment against Takahashi, 78, in a series of bribery cases involving Tokyo Games sponsorship contracts, effectively concluding its probes into the high-profile scandal.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad also indicted former ADK President Shinichi Ueno, 68, and two others for allegedly giving bribes.

Yoshihiro Sekiguchi, 74, former head of stuffed toy maker Sun Arrow Inc., and Joji Matsui, 75, former head of a now-dissolved company called Amuse, through which bribes were transferred, were indicted without arrest for allegedly giving and receiving bribes, respectively.

Fifteen people have been indicted over the scandal, in which Takahashi allegedly received some 200 million yen in total from five companies. Takahashi has denied the charges.

