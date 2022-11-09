Japan Confirms 87,009 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 87,009 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of some 16,700 from a week before.

Ninety-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the country, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Tuesday to 177.

Hokkaido confirmed 9,545 new infection cases, hitting a record high for the second straight day. A record 22 deaths were reported in the northern prefecture.

In Tokyo, 9,012 new cases were confirmed, a rise of about 2,700 from a week earlier. Seven new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose 49.8 pct to 6,453.3. There were 18 severely ill patients, unchanged from Tuesday.

