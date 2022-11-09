Tokyo’s New COVID-19 Cases Up 2,700 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,012 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by some 2,700 from a week before.

Seven new fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 49.8 pct to 6,453.3, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 18, unchanged from Tuesday.

