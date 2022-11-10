Global Leaders Unlikely to Issue Joint Statements at Asia Summits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Global leaders are unlikely to issue joint statements when they meet in Southeast Asia next week due to different positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

High on the agenda will be responses to soaring food and energy prices when leaders meet for summits of the Group of 20 major economies and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The G-20 summit, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, will bring together Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G-20 summit, according to Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

The APEC summit is set for Nov. 18-19 in Bangkok.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]