NRA Chief Negative about Proposal on N-Reactor Life Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority, has expressed a negative view about the industry ministry's plan to extend the operating life of nuclear reactors beyond the current 60-year limit practically by excluding suspension periods.

"It is hard to think of regulations other than those based on a calendar, and we have no intention of changing (the regulations) in principle," Yamanaka told a news conference Wednesday.

At a regular meeting on Nov. 2, the NRA broadly approved a basic policy requiring nuclear power plant operators to obtain approval for operations within every 10 years after such facilities reach 30 years old even if the current maximum operation limit of 60 years is scrapped.

The basic policy is expected to be formalized as early as Wednesday.

The industry ministry presented at an expert panel meeting Tuesday the plan to allow nuclear reactors to be in operation beyond the 60-year limit by counting out periods of suspension caused by such factors as safety checks by the NRA and courts' injunctions to halt operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]