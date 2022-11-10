Kishida to Hold Talks with Biden during Southeast Asia Tour

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden during his nine-day tour of three Southeast Asian countries from Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

Kishida will visit Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand to attend major international meetings, Matsuno told a press conference.

The prime minister will also have a trilateral meeting with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol while seeking to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Matsuno added that Kishida will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.

Referring to the international meetings, Matsuno said that Kishida aims to deepen discussions with other leaders on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's ballistic missile launches to affirm stronger cooperation.

