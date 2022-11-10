Japanese Emperor's Prostate Enlargement Confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--A recent medical examination has found that Japanese Emperor Naruhito has prostate enlargement, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The Emperor will undergo a tissue examination this month, though there are no concerning findings from the latest examination, the agency also said.

According to the agency, the 62-year-old Emperor underwent a prostate examination using magnetic resonance imaging equipment at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday after prostate-specific antigen tests he had taken showed a concerning trend.

He has no subjective symptoms and spends his time as usual, such as going jogging, the agency said.

Emperor Naruhito visited the eastern prefecture of Tochigi and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa with Empress Masako in October.

