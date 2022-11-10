Dishonorable Fossil Award Goes to Japan at Climate Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--An international nongovernmental organization tackling environmental issues has given Japan its Fossil of the Day Award during the ongoing U.N. climate talks.

Climate Action Network, or CAN, granted the award to Japan on Wednesday during the 27th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

"Japan is the world's largest public financier for oil, gas, and coal projects," contributing 10.6 billion dollars per year on average between 2019 and 2021, CAN said in a statement.

Another reason for the award is Japan's plan to export coal-fired power plants featuring ammonia mixed combustion technology, the group said, calling the exports "false solutions."

CAN also referred to the absence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from the COP27 summit that ended Tuesday.

