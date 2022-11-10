Sasaki, Matsukawa Recognized as Youngest Perfect Game Battery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Pitcher Roki Sasaki and catcher Ko Matsukawa of the Chiba Lotte Marines have won recognition as the youngest battery to achieve a perfect game from Guinness World Records, the Japanese professional baseball team said Thursday.

At a game held at Zozo Marine Stadium in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, the home field for the Pacific League team, on April 10 this year, the battery did not allow any batters to reach any base.

As of the day of the game with the Orix Buffaloes, the combined age of Sasaki and Matsukawa stood at 38 years and 330 days, making them the youngest battery to achieve a perfect game in professional baseball.

Sasaki's record of striking out 13 batters in a row at the April 10 game was also recognized as the most consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher in professional baseball.

"I will continue working hard so that I can aim for various records," Sasaki said.

