Japan Logs 78,268 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 78,268 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of around 10,000 from a week earlier, as concerns are growing about a possible arrival of the eighth infection wave.

The country logged 84 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients. The number of severely ill patients rose by 11 from Wednesday to 188.

Hokkaido reported 8,457 new cases, a rise of around 1,200 from a week before. There were 17 newly confirmed deaths in the northernmost prefecture.

A cluster of infection has emerged at a hospital in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, where 109 cases involving patients and staff members had been confirmed as of Thursday.

Tokyo reported 7,969 new cases, an increase of about 1,300 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases surged 41.2 pct to 6,636.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Wednesday to 20.

