Japan Govt to Have Prefectures Tackle 8th COVID Wave

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to let prefectural governors tackle the looming eighth wave of coronavirus infections, informed sources said Thursday.

If they find it necessary, the governors will declare enhancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and call for restraint in dining with many people and participating in large-scale events, the officials said.

The government also plans to change the current five-tier infection alert system to four-tier system.

If the Level 3 alert is issued nationwide under the revised system reflecting the growing strain to outpatient care and the rising hospital bed occupancy rates, the governors may take enhanced infection prevention steps, the sources said, adding that the central government will not declare the state of emergency or implement pre-emergency restrictions.

Those plans will be presented at a meeting of the government's novel coronavirus response task force to be held Friday.

