Japan Enacts Bill for Top Court Judge Reviews by Voters Abroad

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted a bill Friday to allow Japanese nationals living abroad to vote in reviews of justices of the country's Supreme Court.

At a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, unanimously approved the bill, which had already cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The legislation to revise the law on such reviews was devised after the top court ruled in May that the current law not allowing such voting is unconstitutional.

The revised law will enter into force within three months of its promulgation and apply to reviews for Supreme Court justices later, which are held on the day of a Lower House general election.

The public offices election law allows Japanese nationals living abroad to cast votes in national elections. The current law on the reviews, however, does not allow them to vote in national reviews of top court justices.

