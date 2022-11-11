Japan Govt to Exercise Right to Question Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will exercise the right to ask questions in a proposed investigation into the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, education and culture minister Keiko Nagaoka said Friday.

The government decided to exercise the right under the religious corporation law, because many court rulings have held the group responsible for unlawful acts and the cumulative damages the group was ordered to pay as of 2021 reached at least 1.4 billion yen.

It made the decision in light of criteria set by an expert panel of the Cultural Affairs Agency on Tuesday.

"We will seek advice on specific (question) items and reasons from the Religious Juridical Persons Council as soon as possible," Nagaoka told a news conference.

The government will exercise the questioning right by year-end to examine the operations and management of the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

