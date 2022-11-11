Kishida Delays Start of Southeast Asian Tour to Sack Justice Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for a trip to Southeast Asia, initially set for Friday, to replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi.

Kishida said he will leave Japan in the small hours of Saturday.

During the tour until Nov. 19, he will attend a summit related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be held in Cambodia for two days from Saturday, a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Indonesia for two days from Tuesday and a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand for two days from Nov. 18. He will return home on Nov. 19.

Kishida is also scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, hoping to reaffirm Japan-U.S. cooperation in coping with China's hegemonic moves, and to hold a trilateral summit including South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss how to deal with North Korea, which has recently intensified ballistic missile firings.

Kishida is expected to have a tete-a-tete meeting with Yoon as well, to exchange opinions on the pending bilateral issue of wartime labor, among others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]