Kishida Delays Start of Southeast Asian Tour

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for a trip to Southeast Asia, initially set for Friday, to early Saturday morning to replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi.

During the tour, Kishida will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia Saturday and Sunday, a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia Tuesday and Wednesday and a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand Nov. 18-19.

"I'll firmly explain Japan's stance and position regarding regional issues such as Ukraine and North Korea, food and energy security and other issues," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office before departure.

Kishida is also scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during the tour, hoping to reaffirm Japan-U.S. cooperation in coping with China's growing assertiveness, and to hold a trilateral summit involving Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss a response to North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches.

The Japanese prime minister said that arrangements are underway for him to hold bilateral summits with Yoon and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

