Japan to Let Prefectures Respond to 8th COVID-19 Wave

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that each prefecture will respond if an eighth COVID-19 infection wave occurs.

In an infection situation where COVID-19 patients with a high risk of developing severe symptoms are not able to receive outpatient care, prefectures will ask people to refrain from dining in a large group and participating in large-scale events.

The central government will not ask businesses to shorten their operating hours in an effort to keep the economy open.

"We will ask (prefectures) to take measures that are suited to each situation," economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.

The central government has no plan to impose restrictions on people's movement under a state of emergency or pre-emergency, Goto said.

