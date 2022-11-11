Japan Logs 73,883 New COVId-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 73,883 new COVID-19 cases and 100 fresh fatalities on Friday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 22 from Thursday to 210.

By prefecture, Hokkaido reported the largest number of new infections, at 7,911, followed by 7,899 in Tokyo, 4,621 in Kanagawa, 3,985 in Aichi and 3,922 in Saitama.

Tokyo's new cases grew by 4,809 from a week before, while the number of severely ill patients was unchanged from Thursday at 20.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital surged 57.9 pct from a week earlier to 7,323.6.

