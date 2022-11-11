Outgoing Russia Ambassador Blames Japan for Chilling Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin, who will soon step down from his post, said Friday that Japan is responsible for the deterioration of ties between the two nations.

"Unfriendly actions by the Japanese side (taken) after we had to start our special military operation in Ukraine back in February this year ... worsened our relations greatly," Galuzin told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo. Russia calls its invasion of the neighboring European country a special military operation.

Bilateral ties had blossomed across a wide range of areas thanks to "the trust-based regular dialogue" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe between 2018 and 2020. But now that Japan has slapped sanctions on Russia along with Europe and the United States, "the future of our relations is uncertain," he noted.

Prior to the news conference, over 40 foreign ambassadors to Japan, including Sergiy Korsunsky of Ukraine and Rahm Emanuel of the United States, said in a joint statement that "deception and disinformation are not accepted at the FCCJ."

The ambassadors criticized Russia for killing Ukrainian citizens and unilaterally annexing four eastern and southern Ukraine regions, despite Galuzin telling an FCCJ press conference in February that his country had no intention to occupy the neighbor.

