Kishida, Other Leaders Share Concern over N. Korea Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders shared concerns about North Korea's missile provocations at a regional summit in in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches are a grave challenge to the international community that cannot be overlooked, Kishida said at the meeting of leaders from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, China and South Korea.

The international community needs to be united to completely implement U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, Kishida said.

Kishida also asked for cooperation in achieving an immediate resolution of the North's past abductions of Japanese nationals.

The Japanese prime minister accused Russia's invasion of Ukraine of violating the U.N. Charter and international law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]