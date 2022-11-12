Kishida Tells Chinese Premier of Readiness to Mend Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had conversations with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for a few minutes in Phnom Penh Saturday, telling him that Tokyo is ready to work together with Beijing for a stable bilateral relationship.

Japan wants to work together with China to build constructive and stable relations between the two countries, Kishida told Li after they attended a summit of leaders from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, China and South Korea.

Li stressed the importance of Japan-China relations in the talks with Kishida.

Kishida is planning on having talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who last month secured a third term in power, during his Southeast Asian trip through Nov. 19.

