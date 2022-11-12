Kishida Stresses Importance of Peace in Taiwan Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at a summit meeting with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh Saturday.

Kishida and ASEAN leaders agreed to hold a special summit in Tokyo in December next year to mark the 50th anniversary of friendly relations.

He expressed concern about attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and South China Sea, apparently referring to China's maritime ambitions. He praised ASEAN's calls on Beijing to exercise restraint.

On Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine, Kishida said any use of such weapons is an act of hostility against humanity. He also said North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches are absolutely unacceptable.

