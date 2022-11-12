Japan Confirms 79,992 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 79,992 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of about 4,300 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 14 from Friday to 224, while 63 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 8,021 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, a rise of 54 from a week before. Three new deaths were reported.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by one from Friday to 21. The seven-day average of new infection cases climbed 41.3 pct from a week earlier to 7,331.3.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]