Emperor, Empress Visit Hyogo for Marine Convention

Akashi, Hyogo Pref., Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, for the weekend to attend the 41st National Convention for the Development of an Abundantly Productive Sea held in Akashi.

It was the first time in three years for the Imperial couple to attend the annual event in person.

At a related ceremony on Sunday morning, Emperor Naruhito said in an address that the fishing and other industries in the western Japan prefecture were able to make a recovery from great damage caused by the 1995 Hanshin-Awaji earthquake.

"I sincerely respect continued efforts to pass on experiences and lessons (learned from the disaster,)" the Emperor said.

"I hope that the momentum of creating a rich ocean will spread from Hyogo to the rest of the country", he added.

