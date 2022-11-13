Kishida, Biden Oppose Status Quo Change by Force

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral attempts by China and Russia to change the status quo by force.

Kishida and Biden, meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of regional summits, warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine.

The two leaders later joined South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for a three-way summit and the three agreed to cooperate in addressing North Korea's recent missile provocations.

Kishida and Biden also agreed that Japan and the United States will further strengthen their deterrence and response capabilities. Kishida reiterated his intention to reinforce Japan's defenses drastically.

In the three-way summit, Kishida told Biden and Yoon that he will firmly respond to North Korea's unprecedented pace of provocations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]