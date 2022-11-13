Kishida, Yoon Vow to Promote Free, Open Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Sunday to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific in an apparent effort to counter China's growing assertiveness.

Kishida and Yoon, meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of regional summits, agreed that the two countries will resolve a dispute over wartime labor at an early date.

The 45-minute meeting marked the first formal summit between Japan and South Korea since Yoon took office in May. Japanese and South Korean leaders previously held a summit meeting three years ago.

Kishida told Yoon that Japan plans to announce a new Indo-Pacific vision by next spring. Yoon said South Korea unveiled its own strategy for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific on Friday. The two leaders agreed to pursue an inclusive, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders acknowledged that talks between Japan and South Korea on the wartime labor issue have been accelerating and reaffirmed their commitment to resolving it at an early date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]