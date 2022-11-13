Japan Confirms 68,415 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 68,415 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 2,500 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by eight from Saturday to 232, while 45 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 6,922 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a rise of 658 from a week before. Four new deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose 33.6 pct from a week earlier to 7,425.3. There were 21 severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

