Kishida Accuses China of Infringing on Japan's Sovereignty

Phnom Penh, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized China on Sunday for infringing on his country's sovereignty in the East China Sea.

China has been continuing and strengthening activity that infringes on Japan's sovereignty in the East China Sea, Kishida said at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Referring to China's military activities around Taiwan in August, Kishida also said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important in terms of regional security.

Kishida also expressed concern about the situation in Hong Kong and China's human rights records in its Xinjiang region.

He said North Korea's military provocations are a serious challenge to the international community and unacceptable.

