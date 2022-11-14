Japan, U.S., S. Korea Confirm Stronger Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Phnom Penh, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea have confirmed stronger U.S. extended deterrence covering the two Asian countries with a nuclear umbrella, amid North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development.

After their meeting in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol released an unusual joint statement among their countries.

"President Biden reaffirms that the U.S. commitment to reinforce extended deterrence to Japan and the ROK will only strengthen," said the statement, titled "Phnom Penh Statement on Trilateral Partnership for the Indo-Pacific." ROK stands for Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

The three sides also agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time to "improve each country's ability to detect and assess the threat posed by incoming missiles, a major step for deterrence, peace and stability."

The statement made no direct mention of China. But it said that the three leaders "will align our collective efforts in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive, resilient, and secure," confirming three-way cooperation "at all levels of government."

