Japan Logs 500,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 501,513 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by some 1.25-fold from the preceding week's 400,979.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 23,204,217 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the cumulative number increased the most in Hokkaido, by 52,993, followed by Tokyo, with 51,977, Kanagawa, with 31,357, Aichi, with 28,301, and Saitama, with 25,436.

The country's death toll among COVID-19 patients rose by 564 from a week before to 47,657.

