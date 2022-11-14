Tokyo Courts Postpone 267 Trials Due to Bomb Threat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 267 court trials were postponed Monday following a bomb threat made to a courthouse in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district.

Twenty-two Tokyo High Court trials and 245 Tokyo District Court cases were delayed after entry to the building that houses both courts was restricted, the high court said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department's Marunouchi police station, the Tokyo Fire Department and the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau received a series of emails in the early hours of Monday including one claiming that the Tokyo District Court would be blown up at 1:34 p.m. (4:34 a.m. GMT) that day.

Entry to the courthouse by outsiders was restricted from noon to 2 p.m., while staff evacuated general visitors.

All trials scheduled to begin between 1 p.m. and 2:29 p.m. were postponed, with some held later in the day.

