Tokyo High Court Cancels Some Trials Due to Bomb Threat

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Monday canceled some trials that were set to be held the same day, following a bomb threat made to a building in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district where the courthouse is located.

The building also houses Tokyo District Court.

Entry by outsiders is restricted from noon (3 a.m. GMT) to 2 p.m.

According to the high court, the building was threatened to be bombed around 1:30 p.m. Monday. All trial proceedings scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. have been canceled.

At 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tokyo High Court was set to hand down a ruling in a lawsuit over the July House of Councillors election's vote-value disparities. The ruling is now scheduled to be issued at 3:30 p.m.

