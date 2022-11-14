7th Court Finds July Upper House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Monday became the seventh court to find the House of Councillors election in July constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The court also rejected the plaintiffs' demand to nullify the results of the Upper House election, in which the maximum vote-value disparity between prefectural constituencies was 3.03 times.

The ruling was the 15th decision on a total of 16 lawsuits filed with high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers.

So far, one court has said the election was unconstitutional, seven have ruled the poll was held in a state of unconstitutionality, and another seven, including the Tokyo court, found the election constitutional.

Sendai High Court's Akita Branch in northeastern Japan will be the 16th and last court to give a ruling on the series of lawsuits on Tuesday. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified decision later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]