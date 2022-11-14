Japan Logs 36,581 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 36,581 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 5,900 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 235, while 85 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country.

In Tokyo, there were 4,025 new infection cases on Monday, up by 536 from a week before. Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 30.1 pct from a week earlier to 7,501.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, there were 26 severely ill patients, up by five from the previous day.

