Crypto Exchange FTX's Japan Unit Discloses Asset Info

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese arm of beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. on Monday disclosed the status of assets under its management as of Friday.

FTX Japan K.K. held around 6 billion yen's worth of assets in legal tender deposited by clients, including around 4,770 million yen and about 8.96 million dollars.

The company emphasized that it manages client assets separately from its own assets.

FTX Japan said that it also held clients' assets in 14 types of cryptoassets including bitcoin, noting that the cryptoassets and legal tender were managed offline and in trust account, respectively.

The company claims that it has surplus funds exceeding clients' deposits.

