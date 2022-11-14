Japan, Indonesia Announce New Initiative for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday jointly announced an initiative to realize both economic development and a carbon-free society.

The Asia Zero Emission Community initiative was unveiled after a bilateral summit between Kishida and Joko in Bali, Indonesia.

"Both countries believe that Asia, as the center of global economic growth, will become a driving force for the world economy as well as a model for cooperation in realizing clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions while taking into account different national circumstances," the joint announcement said, calling for other Asian countries to participate in the initiative.

Indonesia will host a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies from Tuesday.

In their talks, Kishida and Joko agreed that their countries will work together in dealing with China, which is strengthening its advance into the East and South China seas, and North Korea, which is continuing its nuclear and missile development.

