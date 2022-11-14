Kishida, EU Chief Affirm Need to Continue Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ageed on Monday that it is necessary to continue strong sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

At their meeting in Indonesia, the two leaders shared the view that Moscow's threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable, and that such weapons should not be used. They also confirmed their continued support for Ukraine.

On China's coercive actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, Kishida and von der Leyen affirmed their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

The Japanese and EU leaders also agreed to work together in responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Meanwhile, Kishida reiterated his call for the early lifting of EU import restrictions on food products from Japan.

