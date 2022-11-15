Over 60 Pct of Japan Regional Banks Log Higher 1st-Half Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of 72 listed Japanese regional banks and banking groups enjoyed year-on-year net profit growth in April-September, their earnings reports have shown.

As of Monday, 76 regional banks and groups had announced financial results for the first half of fiscal 2022.

Four of them were excluded from the tally because their results cannot be directly compared with their year-before performances due to their shift to holding company structures. Among the four is Procrea Holdings Inc. <7384> in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Of the 72 banks and groups, 44 marked profit growth, and 27 logged profit falls. Jimoto Holdings Inc. <7161>, the parent of Sendai Bank in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Kirayaka Bank in neighboring Yamagata Prefecture, fell into the red because of a surge in credit costs at Kirayaka, which is considering seeking public funds from the government for recapitalization. Most of the results were consolidated performances.

Combined net profits at the 72 institutions rose 4.7 pct to 517.2 billion yen. The net growth resulted from brisk lending operations and a decrease in credit costs booked in preparation for bankruptcies of client firms battered by the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

