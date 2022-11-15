Japan's Fugaku Tops 2 Supercomputer Rankings for 6th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Fugaku was ranked the world's most powerful supercomputer in two global rankings for the sixth consecutive time since its debut in June 2020, according to the latest rankings made available Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fugaku, jointly developed by Japanese government-funded research institute Riken and Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, remained in second place in one other ranking and dropped from second to third in another.

The rankings are announced in June and November every year. The latest lists were released at an international conference on high-performance computing technology in the United States.

Fugaku maintained its crown in the High Performance Conjugate Gradient, or the HPCG, benchmark, which measures supercomputers' calculation power in commercial use.

The Japanese entry remained second in the TOP500 ranking after topping the list four times in a row until November 2021. Fugaku fell to third place in the HPL-AI benchmark, measuring computing performance related to deep-learning of artificial intelligence and other tasks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]