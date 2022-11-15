G-20 Summit Kicks Off in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A two-day meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, the first such summit since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, began in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday.

The G-20 leaders will discuss escalating food crises and soaring resources prices, among other issues.

The Russian aggression in Ukraine put the global economy, which had already been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, into disarray.

Under such circumstances, the G-20 leaders will work on issuing a joint statement to wrap up their discussions on many pressing issues, although that is expected to be a difficult task as such a statement requires unanimous approval, including from Russia, which has been threatening to use nuclear weapons.

From Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is attending the summit.

